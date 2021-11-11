Woman attacked by pit bull speaks out, judge rules dog be euthanized pending appeal

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A woman who was viciously attacked by a friend’s pit bull went before the Marshall County Commission on Wednesday.

It was an emotional day for Teri Angel as she relieved the moments that led up to her vicious attack from a pit bull, by the name of Havoc, in mid-September.

Angel was visiting her friend Valina Jackson who lives in Guntersville City limits. Jackson is Havoc’s owner.

After the attack, Angel went through several surgeries, skin grafting, and pain after her scalp was ripped off by the dog.

Marshall County Animal Control Supervisor Kevin Hooks picked up Havoc and placed him at the animal shelter to be evaluated at the request of the judge.

In court, Hooks testified that Havoc had passed all of his behavioral tests and was deemed not dangerous.

Angel said she believes Hooks should not have been involved in the case since it happened in the city and not the county, and he did not conduct a proper evaluation.

She addressed those concerns during the Marshall County Commission meeting on Wednesday.

“He should have done more fact-finding and talked to me, and when he stated that if the dog wanted to kill me, he would have gone for my jugular, but the pictures he saw on my arm and the bite he didn’t know where that was located,” said Angel.

Due to current litigation, the Marshall County Commission could not comment on the matter or answer Angel’s questions. However, Chairman James Hutcheson did offer his sympathy.

Meanwhile, Angel said she is still processing the devastating attack and the mental and physical impact and hopes she gets answers.

“I hope they do the right thing,” said Angel.

A judge ruled that the dog be euthanized by the end of the month unless the owner files a successful appeal.

