WWI veteran’s grandson shares connection to new Montgomery statue

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A statue called The Return from the Argonne was unveiled in Montgomery Thursday to pay tribute to Alabama’s WWI veterans. It coincided with the 103rd anniversary of the signing of the armistice that officially brought the war to an end.

“It’s very emotional to be here,” said Reuben Redd, an Alabamian and veteran for whom the meaning of Veterans Day, and this statue, span generations.

Redd’s grandfather served in WWI. His father following with service in WWII.

“I had two uncles, his two brothers, they served in Korea on the front line,” said Redd, furthering his military connection. “And then I served in Vietnam.”

Drafted into the U.S. Air Force, Redd said his return from Vietnam was not honored. “When I came back from Vietnam, they didn’t give us a parade,” he explained.

It’s because of this, and his family, that Redd says couldn’t miss the unveiling of The Return From The Argonne, a statue that will complement The Rainbow Soldier, another bronze sculpture nearby. They remember the legacy of the 167th National Guardsmen in the Rainbow Division. These soldiers departed from Montgomery for France in August of 1917 and returned in May 1919.

The new statue memorializes these soldiers, as well as all Alabamians who fought in the Meuse Argonne campaign, but especially the African American soldiers from the 366th Infantry in the 92nd division, the majority of whom called Alabama home.

And according to Adjutant General for the Alabama National Guard, Major General Sheryl E. Gordon, only 1,451 returned in 1919. Redd’s grandfather was one of them.

He was a WWI veteran and he used to talk to me a lot about his experiences in France,” recalled Redd.

The new statue now stands as a reminder for Redd’s family, Alabama’s veterans, and veterans across the world.

“A memorial that connects the residents and visitors with the legacy of the 167th infantry regiment and inspires reflection on service, valor, sacrifice, and mourning,” said Gordon.

The ceremony included an Alabama National Guard flyover and a performance of the song Memphis Blues, all in honor of our veterans.

