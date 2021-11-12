Alabama residents encouraged to receive flu vaccine

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Flu season is underway in Alabama and health officials want to make sure residents get a flu shot.

“We shouldn’t forget that the flu is still with us,” Dr. Doyin Ogunbi an internal medicine physician said.

Ogunbi says 2020′s flu season was not typical, and precautions being taken for the COVID-19 health pandemic aided that.

“The best way to protect yourself from the flu is to get the flu vaccine,” Ogunbi said.

Those 6 months old and up qualify for a flu shot. Those with high risk for flu complications, including people 65 years and older, young children, and people with chronic conditions like asthma or heart disease are especially encouraged. Also, people who care for or live with these high-risk populations should get vaccinated.

" It’s good to get your flu shot in September or by the end of October at the latest in order to be ready for the upcoming flu season,” said Dr. Scott Harris, State Health Officer. “The good news is that this year’s vaccine protects against four different flu strains, so there is added protection.”

There are two options for getting a flu vaccination: the traditional shot or the nasal spray vaccine. The type of vaccine one receives depends on factors such as age, health status and relevant allergies including eggs.

Like COVID-19, the flu is a respiratory virus. The Alabama Department of Public Health also encourages the public to follow basic mitigation standards like handwashing and social distancing.

Those with questions should visit the CDC website, https://www.cdc.gov/flu/index.htm.

