Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Auburn University to retire bald eagle Spirit from pregame flights this Saturday

Auburn University retiring bald eagle Spirit from pregame flights this Saturday
Auburn University retiring bald eagle Spirit from pregame flights this Saturday(Source: Auburn University)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 2:57 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - This Saturday, the Plains will honor bald eagle Spirit upon her last pregame flight.

According to Auburn University, Spirit was brought to Auburn after being discovered in Florida with an injured wing and beak. Due to her permanent beak damage, she was treated and found to be non-releasable.

She began training for pregame festivities during home football games and made her first Jordan-Hare Stadium flight Sept. 28, 2002.

“Spirit has become a major part of Auburn tradition and is as fondly recognized by Auburn fans as Aurea, War Eagle VIII,” said Andrew Hopkins, assistant director of raptor training and education.

Auburn University says Spirit has flown for 45 Auburn football games and is the only bald eagle to have flown in the Auburn tradition - and since bald eagles have a median life capacity of 16.5 in captivity and Spirit is now 25, staff and veterinarians decided Spirit should retire.

“Spirit has served the Auburn Family well for the last 18 years, and we feel it is time to pass the reigns and let her enjoy retirement as an educational ambassador,” Hopkins said. “She has developed some arthritis, but that is typical for her age and, overall, she is in very good health. As she retires, a younger bald eagle named Independence will debut during pregame flights this fall at Jordan-Hare alongside Aurea.”

Auburn says Independence, or “Indy,” will make Auburn history as only the second bald eagle to participate in pregame festivities.

Auburn fans have one last opportunity to see Spirit soar one last time when she makes her final Jordan-Hare pregame flight at the military appreciation game when Auburn hosts Mississippi State on Saturday, Nov. 13 - as well as a halftime show dedicated to honoring her.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

32-year-old Taylor Lashawn Hampton
Woman leads police on high speed chase; 5-year-old jumps from the car
Montgomery police have confirmed that a child who was struck by a vehicle Wednesday afternoon...
Montgomery child dies after being hit by vehicle Wednesday
Opelika police investigating after 2-year-old found dead
Baptist Medical Center South in Montgomery, Alabama
Montgomery hospitals to follow federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate
Montgomery police officers are investigating after a child was critically injured after being...
Child in critical condition after being hit by vehicle in Montgomery

Latest News

.
Child dies after being hit by vehicle in Montgomery
.
Alabama holds 'Flu Shot Friday'
.
CR 12: From Hope Hull to Nashville, Alabama girl climbing the charts
.
Auburn University expert weighs in on supply chain issues, inflation
.
Gov. Ivey pardons 2 turkeys for Thanksgiving