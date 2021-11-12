County Road 12: From Hope Hull to Nashville

Advertise
By Judd Davis
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 1:44 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
HOPE HULL, Ala. (WSFA) - If you haven’t heard the name Ella Langley yet, you will soon. She was born for this.

“My grandparents on my dad’s side were super musically inclined,” said country artist Ella Langley. “My grandpa would always play the piano. Before I could even talk they would sit me down on the piano and I would hum to whatever he was playing.”

When it came to the future, there were never any doubts for this country girl from Hooper Academy.

“When I was a kid I was never like, I’m going to be a veterinarian or a police officer. I was like I’m going to do this. I don’t know when it’s going to happen but it’s going to happen,” Langley said.

Langley kept on playing while she was a student at Auburn University, now she’s in Nashville. But, no matter where the road takes her, there’s only one home.

“I always have to say a small town outside Montgomery because if I say Hope Hull first, they will say, what’s that and where’s that?” Langley said. “Home is a place I go to feel safe. It’s a place where people have loved and supported me from day one.”

The way things are going, she won’t be home too often. Her newest song, “If You Have To” is blowing up.

“I put the video up on Tik Tok. As I was getting ready I thought this is probably a waste of time, 200 people might see it but that’s still awesome. But I love the song, so I put it up, and in the first 24 hours, it had like a million views on Tik Tok,” Langley said. “So I was like okay, found a producer, put it out, and the reaction is blowing my mind.”

In 2022 she’s hitting the road with some major country artists. She says she’ll start the year touring with Randy Houser and finish up that tour in March at the Rhyman Auditorium in Nashville.

What a ride and she’s just getting started.

