Dog owner speaks out about attack on friend, offers to pay medical bills

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The owner of a pit bull terrier is speaking out after her dog attacked her friend in September.

“I’m not saying that it was her fault. I’m saying that it was a mistake that happened, and it’s cost us both a lot,” said Valina Jackson.

Jackson has owned Havoc since he was four weeks old. He is now two, and Jackson said he never attacked anyone before until September 17.

Havoc viciously bit Angel Teri on her arm and head, ripping off part of her scalp after she came to Jackson’s home.

However, Jackson said Angel showed up unannounced.

“I did see him bite her on her head. Her hair was in a bun, and when I said Havoc, he ran into my room and was shaken. She sat on my couch, and I said I need to call 911, and she said no because she was on the job and would get fired,” said Jackson.

Shortly after, a mutual friend took Angel to the hospital, where she had to have emergency surgery.

Angel provided WAFF 48 with insurance claims from her hospital visit and costs.

Jackson said she has renters’ insurance through Allstate and has submitted the claim to help pay for Angel’s injuries.

“I wish I could take that day back, and I wish she hadn’t just dropped by. I wish I would’ve locked the doors. I wish so many different things could have changed the situation,” said Jackson.

Jackson and two others were arrested for breaking into the animal shelter and stealing Havoc, and he was found days later at her mother’s house.

Due to pending litigation, she could not comment on that matter.

On Wednesday, November 10, a judge ruled that Havoc be euthanized at the end of the month, which Jackson disagreed with.

“If they want to punish me, that’s okay; just don’t kill the dog,” said Jackson.

Jackson has to decide if she will appeal the judge’s order to euthanize the dog. She says at this time, she has not made a decision.

