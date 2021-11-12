Advertise
Food for Thought 11/11

By Mark Bullock
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 9:54 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Each week, the 12 News Defenders bring you the highest and lowest restaurant inspection scores from the county health department.

If you don’t see your favorite restaurant listed, click here for a full list from the Montgomery County Health Department. For inspection scores from other counties, click here to link to the Alabama Department of Public Health.

High Scores

Lake Point Vineyard & Winery (674 Lake Point Dr., Matthews, AL): 100

Sushi Avenue (1450 Taylor Rd.): 99

Subway (100 N. Union St.): 99

Pour Stars (557 N. East Blvd.): 98

Pizza Place (3848 Harrison Rd.): 98

The Capital City Club Bar (201 Monroe St.): 98

The Pub (10044 Chantilly Pkwy.): 98

Low Scores

Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe (2560 Berryhill Rd.): 86

  • Priority item: pasta/cheese at improper temperature

Sushi Cafe (3004 Zelda Rd.): 87

  • Priority item: Lettuce at improper temperature

The Capital City Club Kitchen (201 Monroe St.): 86

  • Priority item: dishwasher not reaching proper temperature

Panda Wok (3044 McGehee Rd.): 90

  • Priority item: Eggs/cabbage at improper temperature

Firehouse Subs (2890 Zelda Rd.): 90

  • Priority item: mold in ice machine

