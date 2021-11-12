Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Montgomery child dies after being hit by vehicle Wednesday

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 10:11 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A child who was struck by a vehicle Wednesday afternoon has died, according to the Montgomery Police Department.

The child, 10-year-old Messiah Lawrence, of Montgomery, was rushed to an area hospital in life-threatening condition around 3:30 p.m. He has since died from his injuries.

The Montgomery Police Department said the collision happened in the area of Augusta Avenue and Richmond Road, near the old Floyd Elementary School building. The driver of the 2006 Chrysler 300 that struck the child was not injured, the police department confirmed.

An investigation into the fatal collision is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police officers are investigating after a child was critically injured after being...
Child in critical condition after being hit by vehicle in Montgomery
Carolina Panthers' Cam Newton (1) celebrates his team's 15-1 regular season record following an...
QB Cam Newton signs deal returning to the Carolina Panthers
From the left, James McKenzie and Emiliuan Spinks are charged in a shooting at the Circle K on...
3 facing charges, others sought after gas station shooting
Baptist Medical Center South in Montgomery, Alabama
Montgomery hospitals to follow federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate
The West Alabama Corridor project will including a four-lane corridor from Thomasville to...
State to break ground on long-awaited West Alabama Corridor project

Latest News

Child hit by vehicle in Montgomery
RAW VIDEO: Child hit by vehicle in Montgomery
Sunshine all weekend with temperatures that will be much cooler.
Staying dry and trending much colder through the weekend
In this photo illustration shown are Johnson & Johnson products, in Philadelphia, Friday, Oct....
Johnson & Johnson to split into two public companies
A vehicle fire is blocking lanes and causing slowdowns for morning commuters in Prattville.
Lanes open after vehicle fire on U.S. 31 in Prattville