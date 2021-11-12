Advertise
Montgomery hospitals to follow federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate

Baptist Medical Center South in Montgomery, Alabama
Baptist Medical Center South in Montgomery, Alabama(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 6:01 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Baptist Health and Jackson Hospital employees have been notified of their companies’ compliance policies regarding federal COVID-19 vaccination mandates, according to spokespersons for each.

The Biden Administration has mandated that millions of workers, including those in the healthcare field, get vaccinated by Jan. 4.

Despite legal battles, many businesses and institutions are moving toward compliance.

Baptist Health spokeswoman Kadie Agnew provided a copy of a memorandum sent to Baptist Health employees Tuesday that states that all Baptist Health facilities must have vaccination plans in place by Dec. 5 and healthcare workers must have gotten at least one vaccine dose by that date.

“We simply notified our team members of our awareness and intention to comply with newly released federal guidelines that all healthcare organizations across the country are subject to,” Baptist Health spokeswoman Kadie Agnew explained, adding “this communication also states that there will be options to file for a religious or medical exemption.”

Agnew provided a copy of a Nov. 9 memorandum that states that all Baptist Health facilities must have vaccination plans in place by Dec. 5 and healthcare workers must have gotten at least one vaccine dose by that date. Full vaccination is required by Jan. 4, 2022.

“Please note internal discussions are currently underway to fully assess the requirements of the order and to determine Baptist Health’s next steps,” the memo states. “All Baptist Health team members, including contract team members, can expect our organization to fully comply with the federal mandate.”

Similar discussions are underway at Jackson Hospital.

“We have communicated all mandate information to staff and are currently collecting data to ensure federal compliance,” confirmed Jackson’s Mia Mothershed.

The Biden Administration has stated that healthcare facilities that don’t comply could face significant fines and possibly lose Medicare and Medicaid reimbursements.

Multiple states have filed legal challenges against the mandates, however, calling them an unconstitutional overreach by the federal government.

