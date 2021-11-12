Advertise
Opelika police investigating after 2-year-old found dead

(WPTA)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 11:55 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A death investigation is underway after Opelika police found a 2-year-old dead.

According to Lee County Coroner Bill Harris, at approximately 7 a.m., the Opelika Police Department was called to the 1700 block of Cherry Circle in reference to a child unresponsive. Upon arrival, officers found the child dead.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

Harris says the child’s body is being sent to Montgomery for a postmortem autopsy.

Stay with News Leader 9 for more information as we gather details.

