Staying dry and trending much colder through the weekend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - We have two more cold fronts to track over the next several days here in Alabama... while frontal boundaries are known for bringing wet weather and a change of temperature, we will only see the latter with both of these systems. That means dry conditions will stick around through the weekend and much of next week, but our afternoon highs and early morning lows are going to be much colder than normal!

The first comes through tonight, bringing a major drop in air temps for the weekend; ahead of that front we will see seasonable lower 70s with a ton of sunshine. Fog from the morning is gone, and so are the showers from yesterday.

It won’t be quite as warm as Thursday, but it’s pretty typical weather for mid-November here in Alabama.

Clear skies with temperatures falling through the 50s for high school football today. (WSFA 12 News)

Behind the first front highs will only reach the mid and upper 50s, even though we have an abundant amount of sunshine Saturday; there will also be a chilly breeze with wind speeds of 10-15 mph all day long.

Put simply, it won’t be very pleasant outside... Sunday will be slightly warmer in the lower 60s with continued sunshine.

Those lower 60s come after what will be the coldest morning this season so far. We are under a Freeze Watch for potentially freezing temperatures for many by early Sunday morning. That means it’s time to prepare your yards and gardens for damaging cold!

Freezing temperatures are expected for many Saturday night. (WSFA 12 News)

The second cold front then comes through Sunday night. That one will also be a dry frontal passage, bringing a reinforcing shot of chilly air for Monday. It’ll remain sunny, but high temperatures will stay in the lower 60s.

A warming trend then takes shape beginning Tuesday as we look to be free of any cold fronts for a string of days. Highs head toward 70 on Tuesday before climbing well into the 70s for both Wednesday and Thursday.

No rain in the forecast until the end of next week. (WSFA 12 News)

Skies will continue to be sunny through Wednesday before clouds push in Wednesday night. That cloud cover will be associated with our next system, which would bring a low-end chance of showers toward the end of next week.

