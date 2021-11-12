Advertise
Two more cold fronts to track, both with no rain

One arrives tonight, the second arrives Sunday night
By Tyler Sebree
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 5:11 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - We have two more cold fronts to track over the next several days in Alabama. The first comes through tonight, bringing much colder air for the weekend.

Fog is likely -- some very dense -- through the mid-morning.
Fog is likely -- some very dense -- through the mid-morning.(WSFA 12 News)

Ahead of the front, today will still be comfortable in the lower 70s with wall-to-wall sunshine once we get rid of the morning fogginess. It won’t be quite as warm as what we had yesterday, but today will be normal for mid-November.

Behind the front, highs will only reach the middle and upper 50s on Saturday under entirely sunny skies. There will also be a chilly breeze with wind speeds of 10-15 mph all day long. Put simply, it won’t be very pleasant outside.

Clear skies with temperatures falling through the 50s for high school football today.
Clear skies with temperatures falling through the 50s for high school football today.(WSFA 12 News)

Sunday will be slightly warmer in the lower 60s with continued sunshine.

Those lower 60s come after what will be the coldest morning this season so far. We are under a Freeze Watch for potentially freezing temperatures for many by early Sunday morning. That means it’s time to prepare your yards and gardens for damaging cold.

Freezing temperatures are expected for many Saturday night.
Freezing temperatures are expected for many Saturday night.(WSFA 12 News)

The second cold front then comes through Sunday night. That one will also be a dry frontal passage, bringing a reinforcing shot of chilly air for Monday. It’ll remain sunny, but high temperatures will stay in the lower 60s.

A warming trend then takes shape beginning Tuesday as we look to be free of any cold fronts for a string of days. Highs head toward 70 on Tuesday before climbing well into the 70s for both Wednesday and Thursday.

No rain in the forecast until the end of next week.
No rain in the forecast until the end of next week.(WSFA 12 News)

Skies will continue to be sunny through Wednesday before clouds push in Wednesday night. That cloud cover will be associated with our next system, which would bring a low-end chance of showers toward the end of next week.

Remember to download the free WSFA 12 News First Alert Weather app. That way you can gain the latest weather information from the First Alert Weather Team wherever you go. Just search WSFA Weather in the Apple App Store or Google Play store today.

