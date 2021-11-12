Vehicle fire causing delays on U.S. 31 in Prattville

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A vehicle fire is blocking lanes and causing slowdowns for morning commuters in Prattville.

According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, the incident is blocking the northbound lane and shoulder near Martin Luther King Drive in Prattville.

Crash involving Vehicle Fire on US31 SB @ MP 194.2 before Martin Luther King Drive in Prattville. Expect minor delays. More details: https://t.co/iOOMwwQHtY — ALGO Montgomery (@algo_mgm) November 12, 2021

Details about the incident are limited.

Motorists traveling in this area are encouraged to slow down, expect delays or consider an alternate route.

