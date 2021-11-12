Advertise
Vehicle fire causing delays on U.S. 31 in Prattville

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 7:01 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A vehicle fire is blocking lanes and causing slowdowns for morning commuters in Prattville.

According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, the incident is blocking the northbound lane and shoulder near Martin Luther King Drive in Prattville.

Details about the incident are limited.

Motorists traveling in this area are encouraged to slow down, expect delays or consider an alternate route.

