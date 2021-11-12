Woman leads police on high speed chase; 5-year-old jumps from the car

PLEASANT GROVE, Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham woman is facing several charges after leading police on a high speed chase through multiple cities with a child in the car.

Pleasant Grove police say they spotted 32-year-old Taylor Lashawn Hampton driving with a revoked drivers license and was known to have outstanding warrants. Officers say when they attempted to stop Hampton she proceeded to lead them on a chase from Pleasant Grove, through Fairfield and into Birmingham, at speeds exceeding 80 mph.

When police were eventually able to stop Hampton, a 5-year-old girl jumped out of the car and began to run.

No word on the child’s condition.

Hampton was ultimately charged with Attempting to Elude, Driving While License Revoked, Bail Jumping, FTA, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Reckless Endangerment for the dangerous pursuit with a child in the car.

