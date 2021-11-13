Alabama State falls to Mississippi Valley State

ITTA BENA, Miss. (WSFA) - The Alabama State Hornets fell to the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils in the final road game of the season.

The Delta Devils get on the board first. Conor Regan sneaks it into the endzone for the one-yard touchdown.

But, the Hornets answer back. Ryan Nettles finds Brandon McDuff for the five-yard touchdown to tie it up.

However, Mississippi State Valley takes the lead late in the first quarter. Jakobe Thomas takes it to the house 56-yards for the touchdown.

The Delta Devils had the lead 14-7 at the end of the first.

The Hornets add points to the board with a 31-yard field goal from Hunter Hanson.

Alabama State strikes with 8:27 left in the quarter. Robert McMinn returns the kickoff 62-yards to put the Hornets in the lead.

But, the Delta Devils add to the board with a 37-yard field goal from Orlando Fernadez.

The Hornets and Delta Devils were tied up 17-17 at halftime.

With over 13 minutes left in the quarter, Nettles finds Erza Gray for the 20-yard touchdown, putting the Hornets in the lead.

But, the Delta Devils tie it up. Jarius Clayton takes it to the house 83-yards for the Mississippi Valley State touchdown.

The Delta Devils take the lead with a touchdown.

At the end of the third, the Delta Devils had the lead 31-24.

With 7:10 left in the game, Nettles finds Wallace Corker for the 11-yard touchdown to tie it up 31-31.

But with 3:48 left to play, the Delta Devils regain the lead with a touchdown from Thomas.

Mississippi Valley State extends their lead with another touchdown from Thomas.

The Delta Devils won the game 44-31.

The Hornets fall 3-6 in the season. They’ll return home to take on Texas Southern. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m.

