Alabama throttles New Mexico State, 59 to 3

11/13/21 MFB Alabama vs New Mexico State
11/13/21 MFB Alabama vs New Mexico State(Crimson Tide Photos | Crimson Tide Photos / UA Athletics)
By Alex Jones
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 2:45 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama’s high powered offense and swarming defense led them to a 59-3 win over the New Mexico State Aggies in Tuscaloosa.

After a series of three and outs by both teams to start the game, New Mexico State got the first points of the game, when Ethan Albertson kicked a 52 yard field goal to give the Aggies a 3-0 lead.

The Crimson Tide would fire right back on the next drive, when quarterback Bryce Young threw a 50 yard touchdown to wide receiver Jameson Williams, giving the Tide a 7-3 lead.

After forcing another New Mexico State punt, the Alabama offense would go to work again, with the Tide capping off an 86 yard drive with a touchdown from Bryce Young to tight end Cameron Latu. Alabama would end the first quarter with a 14-3 lead.

Alabama’s special teams unit made a huge play on the next New Mexico State drive, when Christian Leary blocked a New Mexico State punt, giving the Tide the ball on the five yard line. The offense would take advantage of the short field, with running back Brian Robinson scoring a touchdown to give Alabama a 21-3 lead.

The Tide would continue their rapid scoring in the second quarter with 35 points, including a 63 yard touchdown by Brian Robinson. Alabama would go into halftime with a 49-3 lead over New Mexico State.

The Tide would begin to rest some starters in the second half, with quarterbacks Paul Tyson, Jalen Milroe, and Braxton Barker all taking snaps. Running back Trey Sanders would get the lone touchdown of the second half in the fourth quarter, and kicker Jack Martin kicked a 29 yard field goal as the Tide defense didn’t allow a score in the second half, giving Alabama the 59-3 victory.

Bryce Young finished the game with only two incompletions, throwing for 270 yards and five touchdowns, all in the first half. Jameson Williams had 158 yards and three touchdowns, while Brian Robinson finished with 99 yards and two touchdowns. Alabama’s defense allowed 138 yards of total offense, holding the Aggies to nine yards rushing.

Alabama will play their final home game of the season next week against the Arkansas Razorbacks. That game will kickoff at 2:30 p.m.

