Arrest made in Friday night Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have made an arrest in a shooting that left a woman in serious condition Friday night.

Jabradski Pruitt, 40, of Montgomery, was charged with domestic violence assault first-degree.

Police responded to the 000 block of West Vandiver Boulevard around 9:42 p.m. There, they found the victim with a life-threatening gunshot wound. She was taken to the local hospital for treatment.

Later that night, police took Pruitt into custody.

Pruitt was placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

