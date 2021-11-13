Advertise
Arrest made in Friday night Montgomery shooting

A woman was seriously injured a shooting in Montgomery Friday night, according to Montgomery...
A woman was seriously injured a shooting in Montgomery Friday night, according to Montgomery police(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 11:51 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have made an arrest in a shooting that left a woman in serious condition Friday night.

Jabradski Pruitt, 40, of Montgomery, was charged with domestic violence assault first-degree.

Police responded to the 000 block of West Vandiver Boulevard around 9:42 p.m. There, they found the victim with a life-threatening gunshot wound. She was taken to the local hospital for treatment.

Later that night, police took Pruitt into custody.

Pruitt was placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

