Auburn Univ. lifting mask mandate for fully vaccinated individuals in most buildings

By Leonard Hall
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 11:19 AM CST
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Starting Monday, Auburn University will no longer require masks or face coverings in most campus buildings for individuals fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

This policy is in accordance with the requirements of the White House executive order and related guidance for federal contractors.

University officials say there are a few exceptions to the policy change. Masks or face coverings must be worn by all, regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status in these areas:

  • Health care settings, such as the Auburn University Pharmaceutical Care Center, the Auburn University employee and student pharmacies, the College of Veterinary Medicine hospitals and clinic, and the Auburn University Medical Clinic
  • Tiger Transit
  • Other areas marked by official university signage or otherwise clearly communicated by the university
(Source: Auburn University)

The university says those who are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19, including those granted an exception to the university COVID-19 vaccine policy, must always wear face coverings, except in the following areas:

  • When alone in an office with floor to ceiling walls and a closed door (Masks must be worn in any common areas or shared workspaces including open floorplan office space, cubicle embankments, and conference rooms)
  • When actively eating or drinking and maintaining appropriate distancing
  • Residence hall rooms, when alone or with roommates only
  • The Auburn University Campus Recreation and Wellness Center, when actively exercising
  • Outdoor areas that are not crowded and do not involve sustained close contact with other people who are not fully vaccinated

Auburn University says its faculty members may require all individuals to continue wearing face coverings during their classes if the faculty member has a mask or face covering requirement in the course syllabus.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

