Carnival Cruises to resume Alabama operations March 5

Nearly two years after the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, Carnival Cruise Lines is...
Nearly two years after the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, Carnival Cruise Lines is restarting operations in Mobile.(Danny Lehman/Carnival Cruise Line)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 5:49 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (AP) - Nearly two years after the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, Carnival Cruise Lines is restarting operations in Mobile.

Al.com reports Carnival said Thursday that all 22 of its U.S.-based ships will be back in operation by March 2022, with the Carnival Sensation sailing out of Mobile on March 5, the first Saturday of the month.

Mayor Sandy Stimpson, in a statement, said the city is thrilled by the news. He says cruising brings in $6 million in annual gross revenues to the city from wharfage and parking fees alone.

Some of those funds are used to offset the existing debt on the Alabama Cruise Terminal, which is not expected to be paid off until 2030.

The Sensation replaces the Carnival Fantasy which had serviced the area from 2016 to 2020.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

