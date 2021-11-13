Faulkner takes down St. Andrews 52-18

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Faulkner Eagles took down the St. Andrews Knights in the final regular game of the season.

Kade Young and the Eagles offense ended the day with 514 total yards.

The Eagles strike first. With 9:35 left in the opening quarter, Young finds Jalen Browder for the 33-yard touchdown to get Faulkner on the board.

But, the Knights answer back. Austin Wallace finds Demetrius Mitchell for the 45-yard touchdown, putting St. Andrews on the board.

However, the Eagles strike back late in the first quarter. Young finds Isaiah Scott for the 25-yard touchdown.

Faulkner had the lead 13-6 heading into the second quarter.

The Eagles extend their lead. Young finds Satyler Wilson for the 15-yard score.

But, the Knights answer with 8:14 left in the second. Wallace finds Kashard Cohens for the St. Andrews score. The Knights attempt the two-point conversion, but fail.

Faulkner advances their lead with 20 seconds before halftime. Young finds T.J. Hall for the 29-yard touchdown.

Heading into halftime, Faulkner had the lead 27-12.

With 10:29 to go in the third, St. Andrews strikes. Donavan Simpson takes it 15-yards for the Knights score.

But, with 10:20 left in the quarter, Faulkner answers back. Marvin Payton returns the kickoff 45-yards to extend the Eagles’ lead.

The Eagles had the lead 34-18 going into the fourth quarter.

Faulkner starts off the fourth quarter extending their lead. Young connects with Browder for the 11-yard touchdown.

With 11:06 left in the game, the Eagles strike again. Vashon Jackson takes it 2-yards for the Eagles score.

With 2:49 left in the game, Faulkner advances their lead. Brock Snyder connects with Browder for the 15-yard touchdown.

The Eagles won the game 52-18.

Young finished with 219 passing yards and five touchdowns.

The Knights offense finished with 244 total yards.

The Eagles finished the regular season 8-2.

