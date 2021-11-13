Huntingdon rolls over LaGrange in final regular game of season

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WSFA) - The Huntingdon Hawks rolled over the LaGrange Panthers in the final regular game of the season.

Landon Cotney and the Hawks offense finished the day with 523 total yards. Cotney finished with 121 passing yards, two touchdowns, but was intercepted once.

The Hawks get on the board first. Kahari McReynolds takes it to the house for the 55-yard touchdown.

With under 10 minutes left in the first quarter, the Hawks extend their lead. Troy Garner runs the ball 20-yards for the Hawks’ second touchdown of the day.

But before the quarter ends, the Panthers answer. Shedrick Lindse finds De’queze Fryer for the six-yard touchdown to get LaGrange on the board.

Huntingdon had the lead 14-6 at the end of the first quarter.

The Hawks waste no time extending their lead. McReynolds takes it 20-yards for the Huntingdon touchdown.

Late in the second, Huntingdon strikes. Cotney keeps the ball and takes it 13-yards for the touchdown.

The Hawks had the lead 28-6 at the half.

Huntingdon advances their lead to start the third quarter. McReynolds returns the kickoff 80-yards for the Hawks score.

The Hawks strike again. With 12:14 left in the third, Cotney finds Malachi Harvey for the 69-yard touchdown.

The Hawks answer with over three minutes left in the third. Garner takes the ball two-yards for the score.

Huntingdon had the lead 49-6 heading into the fourth quarter.

The Hawks extend their lead with under 11 minutes left in the game. Greg Ellis takes the ball one-yard for the Huntingdon score.

The Panthers add points to the board with a 27-yard field goal from Alex Rivera.

The Hawks won 55-9.

The Panthers offense finished with 247 total yards.

Huntingdon finished the regular season 8-2.

