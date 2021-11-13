Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Woman seriously injured in Friday night Montgomery shooting

(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 11:03 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A woman was seriously injured a shooting in Montgomery Friday night, according to Montgomery police

Montgomery Police Lt. Jarrett Williams said officers responded to the 000 block of West Vandiver Boulevard at 9:42 p.m. A woman suffered a serious gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in serious condition, according to Williams.

Williams said no arrests have been made. No further information was released at this time.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

32-year-old Taylor Lashawn Hampton
Woman leads police on high speed chase; 5-year-old jumps from the car
Montgomery police have confirmed that a child who was struck by a vehicle Wednesday afternoon...
Montgomery child dies after being hit by vehicle Wednesday
Opelika police investigating after 2-year-old found dead
Baptist Medical Center South in Montgomery, Alabama
Montgomery hospitals to follow federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate
Montgomery police officers are investigating after a child was critically injured after being...
Child in critical condition after being hit by vehicle in Montgomery

Latest News

State fire marshal warns of house fires ahead of 1st cold snap
State fire marshal warns of house fires ahead of 1st cold snap
WSFA 12 News First Alert Forecast
Cold blast arrives this weekend
Tracking a blast of cold air for the weekend.
Tracking a blast of cold air for the weekend.
Temperatures are dipping down into the 30s this weekend, meaning many Alabamians will light up...
State fire marshal warns of house fires ahead of first cold snap