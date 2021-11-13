Woman seriously injured in Friday night Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A woman was seriously injured a shooting in Montgomery Friday night, according to Montgomery police

Montgomery Police Lt. Jarrett Williams said officers responded to the 000 block of West Vandiver Boulevard at 9:42 p.m. A woman suffered a serious gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in serious condition, according to Williams.

Williams said no arrests have been made. No further information was released at this time.

