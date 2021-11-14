1 killed, 5 injured in overnight Troy shooting, police say

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Troy police are reporting that an overnight shooting at a gas station left one person dead and sent multiple others to the hospital.

Officers responded to the Ztec gas station in 800 block of U.S. 231 South around 2:30 a.m. Sunday. That’s near Dairy Queen.

Police say they found three people with gunshot wounds. While on scene, they said they learned that three other gunshot victims from the same incident were at Troy Regional Medical Center. The victims had gone there via private vehicle.

Police say one of the victims still at the scene died there. The other two were taken to a Montgomery hospital.

Police say the five surviving victims all had non-life-threatening injuries.

No other information was released per the ongoing investigation.

Officials are asking anyone with information to call the Troy Police Department at 334-566-0500 or the secret witness line at 334-566-5555.

The Alabama Law Enfacement Agency and Pike County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the shooting.

The Troy Police Department is being assisted in this investigation by the Pike County district attorney’s office, Pike County coroner’s office, Alabama Department of Forensic Science, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and the Pike County Sheriff’s Office.

