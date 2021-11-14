Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

1 killed, 5 injured in overnight Troy shooting, police say

By Jonathan Grass
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 10:32 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Troy police are reporting that an overnight shooting at a gas station left one person dead and sent multiple others to the hospital.

Officers responded to the Ztec gas station in 800 block of U.S. 231 South around 2:30 a.m. Sunday. That’s near Dairy Queen.

Police say they found three people with gunshot wounds. While on scene, they said they learned that three other gunshot victims from the same incident were at Troy Regional Medical Center. The victims had gone there via private vehicle.

Police say one of the victims still at the scene died there. The other two were taken to a Montgomery hospital.

Police say the five surviving victims all had non-life-threatening injuries.

No other information was released per the ongoing investigation.

Officials are asking anyone with information to call the Troy Police Department at 334-566-0500 or the secret witness line at 334-566-5555.

The Alabama Law Enfacement Agency and Pike County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the shooting.

The Troy Police Department is being assisted in this investigation by the Pike County district attorney’s office, Pike County coroner’s office, Alabama Department of Forensic Science, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and the Pike County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman seriously injured in Friday night Montgomery shooting
32-year-old Taylor Lashawn Hampton
Woman leads police on high speed chase; 5-year-old jumps from the car
A woman was seriously injured a shooting in Montgomery Friday night, according to Montgomery...
Arrest made in Friday night Montgomery shooting
Friday Night Football Fever has kicked off its 30th season.
Friday Night Football Fever: 2nd round of playoffs
A Mother's Journey - Lynlee Nichols
‘I gave birth to a child I’d never seen’: A mother’s miracle COVID journey

Latest News

Breaking News
1 killed, 5 injured in overnight Troy shooting, police say
WSFA 12 News First Alert Forecast
Tracking a slow warming trend over the next several days
Hour-by-hour look at the forecast for Sunday.
Hour-by-hour look at the forecast for Sunday.
Tracking freezing temperatures for Sunday morning.
Tracking freezing temperatures for Sunday morning.