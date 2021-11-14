Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Ambulance driver faces DUI, homicide charges after wreck kills patient in Georgia

File graphic of an ambulance.
File graphic of an ambulance.(Gray News, file image)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 12:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (Gray News) - An ambulance driver was arrested and faces charges after a Friday ambulance wreck killed a patient.

The single-vehicle wreck was reported Friday night, Fairburn Police Department reported on its Facebook page.

Kevin McCorvey of Marietta, Ga., was driving a nonemergency ambulance under the influence, investigators told WGCL. The ambulance ran off the road and overturned in a ditch, officials said.

Officials said patient Wilton Thomason Jr., 66, was riding in the back of the ambulance unrestrained and was pronounced dead on the scene, WGCL reported.

After failing a sobriety test at the scene, McCorvey was arrested and faces charges of driving under the influence, second-degree vehicular homicide, open container and failure to maintain a lane, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

He was being held in the Fulton County Jail.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman seriously injured in Friday night Montgomery shooting
32-year-old Taylor Lashawn Hampton
Woman leads police on high speed chase; 5-year-old jumps from the car
Jabradski Pruitt is charged with first-degree domestic violence.
Arrest made in Friday night Montgomery shooting
Friday Night Football Fever has kicked off its 30th season.
Friday Night Football Fever: 2nd round of playoffs
A Mother's Journey - Lynlee Nichols
‘I gave birth to a child I’d never seen’: A mother’s miracle COVID journey

Latest News

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports that a pedestrian was killed by a vehicle on U.S. 29...
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run in Macon County
Bob Bondurant, middle, is shown accepting the Carroll Shelby Spirit Award in this undated file...
Champion race car driver, top instructor Bob Bondurant dies
Prayers continue for missing college student, 18-year-old Brendan Santo. He disappeared from...
Vigil held for missing college student Brendan Santo
1 killed, 5 injured in overnight Troy shooting, police say