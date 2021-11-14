Advertise
Juvenile shot in Montgomery Saturday night

By Jonathan Grass
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 11:37 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a juvenile male was injured in a shooting Saturday night.

Lt. Jarrett Williams said officers responded to the 300 block of Auburn Street around 8 p.m. Saturday. He said the victim has a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and was taken to a local hospital.

No one has been arrested at this time.

No other information was released.

