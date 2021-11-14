Advertise
Missing man last seen around Montgomery veterans hospital

Edwin Clinton Hoover was last seen at the Central Alabama VA Medical Center-Montgomery on Nov....
Edwin Clinton Hoover was last seen at the Central Alabama VA Medical Center-Montgomery on Nov. 12, 2021.(Source: Alabama Law Enforcement Agency)
By Jonathan Grass
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 12:36 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Central Alabama Veterans Health Care System and Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are reporting a missing person.

Authorities are looking for Edwin Clinton Hoover. Hoover is described as 5 feet, 12 inches tall, around 210 pounds, bald and with brown eyes.

ALEA says he may have a condition that could impair his judgement.

Hoover was last seen Friday morning in the area of the Central Alabama VA Medical Center on Perry Hill Road in Montgomery. He was wearing a white shirt, tan shorts and hiking boots.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Central Alabama Veterans Health Care System’s police department at 334‐727‐0550 extension 53466, or call 911.

