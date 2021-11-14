Advertise
Pastor Kenneth Glasgow bolsters team to defend him in cocaine case

Former U.S. Attorney George Beck has joined defense, joining Dothan attorney Derek Yarbrough.
Pastor Kenneth Glasgow speaking at the March for our Lives rally in Dothan on March 24, 2018.
Pastor Kenneth Glasgow speaking at the March for our Lives rally in Dothan on March 24, 2018.(WTVY News 4)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 1:38 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A former U-S attorney will defend Pastor Kenneth Glasgow, charged with drug trafficking.

George Beck, appointed in 2011, served as chief prosecutor in Alabama’s Middle District, where Glasgow is accused of conspiring to distribute cocaine.

A Geneva native, he joins Dothan attorney Derek Yarbrough in defending Glasgow, a nationally known felon voting rights activist, founder of The Ordinary People’s Society, a non-profit group that promotes social and civil issues, and brother of civil rights leader Al Sharpton.

Glasgow’s federal indictment issued on October 27 is the latest in a string of criminal allegations he has faced.

Pastor Kenneth Glasgow indicted on federal drug charges.

He was cleared of a 2018 murder charge but awaits trial on drug possession charges in Dothan. He has pleaded not guilty to all allegations.

After resigning as U.S. attorney in 2017, Beck returned to private practice and is currently employed by Morris-Hayes, an Alabama based law firm.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Tracking warming temperatures and a rain chance for the week ahead.