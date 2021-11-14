Advertise
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run in Macon County

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports that a pedestrian was killed by a vehicle on U.S. 29...
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports that a pedestrian was killed by a vehicle on U.S. 29 South in Macon County on Nov. 14, 2021.(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By Jonathan Grass
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 2:00 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama state troopers say a pedestrian was killed by vehicle in Macon County overnight.

Troopers say Roland L. Sanford, 31, of Tuskegee, was struck by an unknown vehicle on U.S. 29 South near the 174.2 mile marker, approximately 10 miles south of Auburn. A news release states it happened around 3:30 a.m. Sunday.

Sanford was pronounced dead at the scene.

A spokesman for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency confirmed the vehicle fled the scene. They have not found it yet.

