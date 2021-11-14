Advertise
Report: Storms in Egypt leave 3 dead, unleash scorpions that sting more than 500

FILE - In this Aug. 18, 2019 photo, scorpions wander in a tank after being captured in Lost...
FILE - In this Aug. 18, 2019 photo, scorpions wander in a tank after being captured in Lost Dutchman State Park, Ariz. Severe storms in Egypt forced scorpions from their homes. More than 500 people were stung.(AP Photo/Peter Prengaman)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 9:44 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAIRO (AP) — Heavy rain and flooding in a southern province in Egypt have left three people dead and more than 500 others hospitalized from scorpion stings, state-run media reported.

Downpours, hail and thunder in the province of Aswan over the weekend forced local authorities to suspend school classes Sunday, Gov. Ashraf Attia said.

The storms forced scorpions from their hiding places into many houses across the province, Attia added. He said at least 503 people were hospitalized after suffering scorpion stings and that all of them were discharged after they were given anti-venom doses.

Acting Health Minister Khalid Abdel-Ghafar said in a statement that no deaths were reported from scorpion stings.

Photos and video footage circulated on social media showed flooded streets and damaged houses, vehicles and agricultural farms.

The Al-Ahram daily reported the deaths, citing Ehab Hanafy, the Health Ministry’s Undersecretary in Aswan. It did not elaborate on the cause.

The rainfall also caused power outages.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

