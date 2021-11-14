Advertise
Troy falls to Louisiana 35-21

The Troy Trojans fell to the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Saturday.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 6:06 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Troy Trojans fell to the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Saturday.

Gunnar Watson and the Trojans offense finished with 391 total yards.

Troy strikes first. With 12:25 left in the opening quarter, Watson keeps the ball and takes it 10-yards for the touchdown.

But, the Ragin’ Cajuns answers back. Levi Lewis makes a quick toss to Dontae Fleming who takes it home for the 15-yard touchdown.

With 2:12 left in the quarter, Brooks Buce makes the 30-yard field goal to put the Trojans in the lead.

But, Lewis avoids the sack and finds Michael Jefferson for the 52-yard touchdown, putting Louisiana in the lead.

The Ragin’ Cajuns had the lead 14-10 heading into the second quarter.

The Trojans add to the board with a 47-yard field goal from Buce.

Louisiana had the lead 14-13 at the half.

The Ragin’ Cajuns extend their lead with11:31 left in the third quarter. Lewis fires to Kyren Lacy, who works his way into the endzone for the 13-yard touchdown.

With 6:03 left in the third, Lewis keeps the ball and takes it 27-yards to extend Louisiana’s lead.

The Ragin’ Cajuns had the lead 28-13 heading into the fourth quarter.

With 14:13 remaining, Troy answers. Watson finds Tez Johnson for the touchdown. The Trojans add the two-point conversion, making it a seven-point game.

With 5:15 left to play, Louisiana extends their lead. Montrell Johnson finds the endzone for the touchdown.

The Ragin’ Cajuns won the game 35-21.

Gunnar Watson finished with 350 passing yards and one touchdown. He was intercepted once.

The Ragin’ Cajuns offense ended the day with 370 total yards.

The Trojans fall to 5-5 in the season and 3-3 in conference play. They’ll next take on Appalachian State at Veterans Memorial Stadium. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m.

