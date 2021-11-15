2021 Families of the Year - The Dodwell Family

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s time once again to present the ‘Families of the Year’ presented by the Family Guidance Center of Alabama. It’s our chance to profile outstanding families working hard to make a difference in their community.

We kick things off for 2021 with the Dodwell family. They have a big heart and recently they opened their doors to share it with three beautiful little souls: Reese, 3, Nova, 2 and Aspen, 1.

“It is very busy!” Jen Dodwell expressed.

Jen and her husband Jordan were already parents to 5-year-old Chandler Holt and 4-year-old Averie Kate when they decided to adopt three sisters they were caring for in foster care. Jen Dodwell described the experience as a blessing.

The Dodwell family includes Jen and Jordan Dodwell and their children, Chandler Holt, 5, Averie Kate, 4, Reese, 3, Nova, 2, and Aspen,1. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

”It’s so sweet, though. It’s so sweet,” Jen said. “It’s, we needed it and didn’t even know.”

“It’s really humbling to be able to kind of have a blended family in a different way than the general sense, I guess you would,” added Jordan. “It’s just really cool” explained Jordan Dodwell.

The Dodwell’s have been a foster family in Montgomery for many years. Now, they’re reaching out to others who want to become foster parents by becoming instructors. They say this experience has taught them to be more patient and more loving toward others. As for Chandler Holt and Averie Kate, it didn’t take them long to embrace their new roles as big brother and big sister.

The Dodwell family photos hang on the wall at their Montgomery home. They are among the Montgomery Families of the Year for 2021. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

“It’s like playing with my friends.” Chandler Holt explained.

Friends turned family. For the Dodwell’s, it’s turned into family where the more you have, the more you have to love.

