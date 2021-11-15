ALEA partners with Shelby Co. to open new Driver’s license office

SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is partnering with Shelby County to open a new Driver License Examining Office in north Shelby County, off U.S. 280.

This is the second second new office since 2015.

A ribbon cutting will be held on Monday November 15. The new office is located at Shelby County 280 Service Center 19220 U.S. 280 Birmingham, AL 35242

