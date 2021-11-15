Advertise
America Recycles Day emphasizes importance of reusing products

By Bethany Davis
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 5:40 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Monday is America Recycles Day, a day to raise awareness about recycling and purchasing recycled products.

America Recycles a couple of goals: First, to educate us about the benefits of recycling, both environmental and economic. Then to build up consumer demand for recycled products.

It’s important to understand that how we recycle and reuse products are essential. For example, one-use water bottles flood America’s waterways and landfills at a rate of 60 million per day, but water filtration devices and using re-usable drinking bottles and cups can reduce this number.

Officials say we can also reduce waste by repurposing or reusing old items, and preventing those items from ending up in a landfill also saves money.

“America Recycles Day” is a program of “Keep America Beautiful.”

