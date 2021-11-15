Autauga County Commission to hold public hearing on tax increase

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Autauga County Commission is holding a public hearing Tuesday to discuss a possible property tax increase that would benefit schools.

According to Autauga County Schools Superintendent Timothy Tidmore, the public hearing is scheduled for 5 p.m. Tuesday.

The regularly scheduled county commission meeting will start at 6 p.m. The commission is expected to vote on the possible increase at that time.

If approved by the commission, the resolution would go to the state legislature for approval, and then it would go before the citizens for a vote.

The proposal, if passed, would be 22 mills. Leaders say the money raised would pay for capital projects.

Pike Road and Montgomery residents recently voted to approve property tax increases to benefit schools.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.