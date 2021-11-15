Advertise
Auto supplier announces $70M expansion for Auburn facility

(Source: City of Auburn)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 2:07 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - An east Alabama auto supplier has announced plans to expand its facility in Auburn.

Shinhwa Auto USA Corporation announced Monday that it will beef up its manufacturing operation by adding high-pressure aluminum die casting and associated post processing.

“Shinhwa has been a great addition to Auburn’s high-tech manufacturing base since they chose Auburn for their first U.S. operation in 2019,” said Auburn Mayor Ron Anders. “We are excited they have decided to invest an additional $70 million and create some 48 jobs over the next two years. This is just another example of the impact a strong, diversified industrial base has on our local economy now and for years to come.”

A city official said this investment will enhance Shinhwa’s capabilities in Auburn while maintaining their commitment to highly automated, technology-driven manufacturing.

“The addition of high-pressure die casting capabilities will allow us to provide additional Made in Alabama components to our client base,” said Daejin Park, president of Shinhwa US Auto Corp. “Thanks to the supportive environment we have experienced here in Auburn, we are able to continue to grow and invest with confidence.”

The company makes parts for Hyundai and Kia vehicles. It opened its Auburn facility in 2020.

For a list of open jobs at the facility, click here.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

