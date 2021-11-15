Advertise
Caddell Construction names new president, COO

Caddell Construction named Mac Caddell as the company’s new president and chief operating officer.(Source: Caddell Construction)
By Jonathan Grass
Nov. 15, 2021
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Caddell Construction has named its new president and chief operating officer.

Mac Caddell is stepping into the dual role previously held by Eddie Stewart. In this role, Caddell will be responsible for the company’s daily operations and finances. He will also continue leading strategic planning and implementation efforts.

Stewart served as president and chief executive officer since 2012. He will remain as chairman and CEO.

Stewart called the move a “natural step” in the company’s growth.

“I have watched the growth and maturity of so many leaders at Caddell,” Stewart said in a statement. “And none has been more special than Mac. I truly believe he has a vision for the future of this company that will serve us well for many years to come.”

The Montgomery-based company says Caddell has been part of the family business since his teenage years. He’s held multiple positions and responsibilities throughout his 25-year career, including business development efforts, planning and construction management.

