Class Act: Prattville English teacher gets creative in the classroom

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - When it comes to getting creative in the classroom, this Prattville English teacher takes the cake!

Michael Donahue teaches 10th grade English at Prattville High School. He starts the day with an attendance song, singing each student’s name while playing the guitar. From there, push-ups, art, and more, anything, to get his students excited about learning.

“I like to draw on the board and get creative,” Donahue said, “I had a troubled high school career myself and had a lot of teachers help me through, and I wanted to be like them.”

He’s been at Prattville High School since 2016. He said he tries to bond with his students on a personal level.

“I like to hang out in class and talk to them and get to know them,” Donahue said. “That’s absolutely my favorite thing about teaching.”

Congrats, Donahue, you’re this week’s Class Act!

