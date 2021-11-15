Fake FBI emails sent to thousands

(CNN) – The FBI is addressing reports that unauthorized emails coming from a legitimate FBI email address were sent to thousands of organizations about a purported cyberthreat.

At least 100,000 of the emails have hit inboxes.

The agency said it is aware of the fake emails, and that they’re part of an “ongoing situation.”

One of the emails claimed to be a warning from the Department of Homeland Security that the recipient was the target of a “sophisticated” attack.

But the actual DHS Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency issued no such warning.

One cybersecurity expert said he was unaware of any malicious software embedded in the emails, which appeared to be a prank.

The FBI said the emails are the result of a “software misconfiguration.”

Agents are warning individuals and businesses to be cautious of unknown senders and are urging people to report suspicious activity.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.