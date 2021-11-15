Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Ivey names new top aide, first female to hold position

Gov. Kay Ivey has named Liz Filmore as her new chief of staff, replacing former Congressman Jo...
Gov. Kay Ivey has named Liz Filmore as her new chief of staff, replacing former Congressman Jo Bonner.((Source: Governor's Office))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 2:03 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey has named Liz Filmore as her new chief of staff, replacing former Congressman Jo Bonner.

Filmore will be the first female chief of staff to any Alabama governor. She currently serves as Ivey’s top deputy.

The governor’s office says Filmore has been a close confidante and advisor to Ivey since her reelection campaign for lieutenant governor in 2013. She holds two degrees from Troy University, a bachelor’s degree in Journalism and a Master’s of Public Administration.

“Loyalty and integrity are two of the most important qualifications needed to be an effective chief of staff,” Ivey said. “Liz possesses both of these qualities and more. I am proud she has agreed to take on the critical responsibilities that accompany this position.”

Filmore will begin her new role on Dec. 1.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troy police say six people were shot at the Ztec gas station at 803 U.S. 231 South on Nov. 14,...
1 killed, 5 injured in overnight Troy shooting, police say
Montgomery police say three people were shot in the 300 block of East Patton Avenue on Nov. 14,...
3 men shot in Montgomery Sunday afternoon
Montgomery police say a juvenile was injured in a shooting in the 300 block of Auburn Street on...
Juvenile shot in Montgomery Saturday night
Jabradski Pruitt is charged with first-degree domestic violence.
Arrest made in Friday night Montgomery shooting
32-year-old Taylor Lashawn Hampton
Woman leads police on high speed chase; 5-year-old jumps from the car

Latest News

State elected officials are working on a math initiative in an effort to boost scores.
Last in math: Alabama politicians look for ways to close gap
The Alabama House of Representatives approves new lines for the state’s seven congressional...
Lawsuits challenge new Alabama congressional districts
Alabama's senior U.S. senator, Richard Shelby, will donate his official papers and documents to...
Sen. Richard Shelby to donate official papers after retirement
Gov. Kay Ivey signed Senate Bills 9 and 15 into law Friday, once again declaring to fight the...
Ivey signs Alabama vaccine mandate ban bills into law