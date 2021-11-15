Man charged in Wednesday shooting in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have charged a man in connection to a shooting that took place Wednesday.

According to Capt. Saba Coleman, Edwardain Fuller, 41, is charged with second-degree assault.

Coleman said the shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. in the 3900 block of Edgar D. Nixon Avenue.

An arrest affidavit indicates Fuller shot the victim once in the leg.

Fuller was taken into custody Friday and placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility, Coleman added.

