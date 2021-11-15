Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Math counterpart to Alabama Literacy Act proposed

Fifth graders could potentially be at risk for being held back because of their grade in math,...
Fifth graders could potentially be at risk for being held back because of their grade in math, Alabama’s math scores are the lowest in the country. and state Sen. Arthur Orr is working on proposed math legislation to raise the scores.(Erin Davis)
By Erin Davis
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 3:43 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Fifth graders could potentially be at risk for being held back because of their grade in math. The proposed legislation that would do so is similar to the Alabama Literacy Act that requires third graders to be held back if they don’t meet reading benchmarks.

Alabama’s math scores are the lowest in the country. and state Sen. Arthur Orr is working on proposed math legislation to raise the scores.

“When you’re 52nd in the country, you’ve got to make radical changes,” said Orr. “And some people say, ‘Well, there are only 50 states,’ but we were behind the District of Columbia and the Department of Defense schools. So you can’t get much lower than we are today.”

Orr’s includes hiring teachers to solely focus on math coaching as well as identifying students who need extra help early on to prepare them for success.

“Make sure that children are capable of fundamental math calculations before they leave elementary school and bringing all that attention, again, to the early grades is certainly important,” said Orr.

As Alabama faces a teacher shortage, state Superintendent Eric Mackey says they will address that issue.

“We feel like that there’ll be some teachers who are veteran teachers that actually delay their retirement because they want to take one of these coaching positions,” said Mackey.

In a statement, Gov. Kay Ivey’s communications director, Gina Maiola, said Ivey “looks forward to working with the board and all stakeholders to place the same sense of urgency on mathematics as we have rightfully placed on literacy.”

According to Orr, if the legislation is passed, students wouldn’t be held back until 2028 at the earliest.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troy police say six people were shot at the Ztec gas station at 803 U.S. 231 South on Nov. 14,...
1 killed, 5 injured in overnight Troy shooting, police say
Montgomery police say three people were shot in the 300 block of East Patton Avenue on Nov. 14,...
3 men shot in Montgomery Sunday afternoon
Montgomery police say a juvenile was injured in a shooting in the 300 block of Auburn Street on...
Juvenile shot in Montgomery Saturday night
Jabradski Pruitt is charged with first-degree domestic violence.
Arrest made in Friday night Montgomery shooting
32-year-old Taylor Lashawn Hampton
Woman leads police on high speed chase; 5-year-old jumps from the car

Latest News

A few showers possible Thursday.
Quick warm up on the way!
Caddell Construction named Mac Caddell as the company’s new president and chief operating...
Caddell Construction names new president, COO
Class Act: Prattville High School English
Class Act: Prattville English teacher gets creative in the classroom
Alabama Dance Theatre performs 'Mistletoe'
Alabama Dance Theatre performs 'Mistletoe'