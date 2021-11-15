Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Montgomery DA’s child trauma program helps children affected by violence

Often, children, unfortunately, witness violent crimes.
Often, children, unfortunately, witness violent crimes.(WBRC)
By Sally Pitts
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 1:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Often, children, unfortunately, witness violent crimes. Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey says every murder is tragic but what’s more heartbreaking is when a child sees it happen.

Even if children don’t witness it, they are still affected, Bailey said. Whether it’s the loss of a relative or someone close to them is a suspect in that crime.

The District Attorney’s Office has a program called OpenDoors that provides trauma therapy and helps children learn to cope.

“We have children who have seen and witnessed homicides for years, and they’ve gone to school, and they have had a very difficult time assimilating back into the classroom. Some of their behavior has been misunderstood or misdiagnosed,” Bailey said. “So, as a result of our program, we’re actually seeing not only the children getting better but also those families being able to assist in the child.”

Bailey says, if you know a child who has witnessed violence, you can refer them to the program.

Right now, there are two dozen children in the program, and they hope to expand.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troy police say six people were shot at the Ztec gas station at 803 U.S. 231 South on Nov. 14,...
1 killed, 5 injured in overnight Troy shooting, police say
Montgomery police say three people were shot in the 300 block of East Patton Avenue on Nov. 14,...
3 men shot in Montgomery Sunday afternoon
Montgomery police say a juvenile was injured in a shooting in the 300 block of Auburn Street on...
Juvenile shot in Montgomery Saturday night
Jabradski Pruitt is charged with first-degree domestic violence.
Arrest made in Friday night Montgomery shooting
32-year-old Taylor Lashawn Hampton
Woman leads police on high speed chase; 5-year-old jumps from the car

Latest News

A few showers possible Thursday.
Quick warm up on the way!
Class Act: Prattville High School English
Class Act: Prattville English teacher gets creative in the classroom
Alabama Dance Theatre performs 'Mistletoe'
Alabama Dance Theatre performs 'Mistletoe'
Auto supplier announces $70M expansion for Auburn facility
Gov. Kay Ivey has named Liz Filmore as her new chief of staff, replacing former Congressman Jo...
Ivey names new top aide, first female to hold position