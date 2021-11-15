Montgomery DA’s child trauma program helps children affected by violence

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Often, children, unfortunately, witness violent crimes. Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey says every murder is tragic but what’s more heartbreaking is when a child sees it happen.

Even if children don’t witness it, they are still affected, Bailey said. Whether it’s the loss of a relative or someone close to them is a suspect in that crime.

The District Attorney’s Office has a program called OpenDoors that provides trauma therapy and helps children learn to cope.

“We have children who have seen and witnessed homicides for years, and they’ve gone to school, and they have had a very difficult time assimilating back into the classroom. Some of their behavior has been misunderstood or misdiagnosed,” Bailey said. “So, as a result of our program, we’re actually seeing not only the children getting better but also those families being able to assist in the child.”

Bailey says, if you know a child who has witnessed violence, you can refer them to the program.

Right now, there are two dozen children in the program, and they hope to expand.

