Opelika police searching for missing woman, last seen Nov. 12

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman.

18-year-old Tanihja Harris was last seen on November 12 entering a dark colored Ford Focus. The vehicle was traveling in the direction of Highway 280 northbound.

Harris is approximately 5-foot-1 and weighs 114 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a gray beanie, black hoodie, gray sweatpants, and black and white shoes.

Anyone with information concerning the whereabouts of Harris should contact the Opelika Police Department at 334-705-5200.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.