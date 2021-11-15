Advertise
Quick warm up on the way!

Only chances for rain this week will fall on Thursday and Sunday evening
By Tyler Sebree and Amanda Curran
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 4:36 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Another warming trend is on the way this week with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will go from the mid and upper 60s today to the mid and potential upper 70s Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday! The air in our atmosphere is dry, so we have cooler starts to the day followed by mild afternoons... that is all because less moisture means our air heats up and cools down more effectively.

Each day will feature plenty of sunshine with just a few fair weather clouds possible.

Changes arrive courtesy of a cold front Thursday; the boundary will spark a few scattered showers, but it is not guaranteed rain for everyone.

Nothing widespread of heavy is in the forecast!

A few showers Thursday with a cold front.
A few showers Thursday with a cold front.(WSFA 12 News)

Behind the front will be another shot of colder air as highs likely remain down in the 60s Friday and Saturday before briefly surging back toward 70° on Sunday.

Then another front arrives Sunday night, bringing additional chances for rain... the best chance of rain with that cold front comes Sunday night into early Monday.

With this system still a week away, things will likely change at least a little bit - that means stay tuned for forecast adjustments.

