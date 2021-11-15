Advertise
Warming up with more sunshine

Only chances for rain are Thursday and Sunday night
By Tyler Sebree
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 4:36 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Another warming trend is on the way this week with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will go from the middle and upper 60s today to the middle and upper 70s Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Sunshine and highs in the middle to upper 60s today.
Sunshine and highs in the middle to upper 60s today.(WSFA 12 News)

Each day will feature plenty of sunshine with just a few clouds possible on Tuesday.

A cold front will bring a chance of a few showers on Thursday, but nothing widespread of heavy is in the forecast. Not everyone will see wet weather either, but that chance is there.

High temperatures will go up and then back down this week.
High temperatures will go up and then back down this week.(WSFA 12 News)

Behind the front will be another shot of colder air as highs likely remain down in the lower and middle 60s Friday and Saturday before briefly surging back toward 70 on Sunday.

Then another front arrives Sunday night, bringing additional chances for rain. The best chance of rain with that cold front comes Sunday night into early Monday.

A few showers Thursday with a cold front.
A few showers Thursday with a cold front.(WSFA 12 News)

With this system still a week away, things will likely change at least a little bit, so stay tuned for forecast adjustments!

WSFA 12 News First Alert Forecast
Tracking a warming trend over the next several days
Tracking warming temperatures and a rain chance for the week ahead.
Tracking warming temperatures and a rain chance for the week ahead.
