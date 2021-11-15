Advertise
Woman charged in Montgomery burglary

A woman has been charged after a Montgomery home was burglarized Thursday.
A woman has been charged after a Montgomery home was burglarized Thursday.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 11:57 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A woman has been charged after a Montgomery home was burglarized Thursday.

Dejhanti Johnson, 24, is charged with burglary first-degree.

According to Montgomery Police Capt. Saba Coleman, the incident happened around 9:30 p.m., in the 200 block of Eastdale Road South.

Court records say Johnson broke into the residence and assaulted the resident. The victim was reportedly punched in the face and body.

Coleman says Johnson was identified as the suspect and was taken into custody before being placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

