ADECA establishes new division focused on broadband expansion

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs has established a new division dedicated to expanding access to high-speed internet throughout the state.

The Digital Expansion Division was created through the Connect Alabama Act of 2021. Additionally, the Alabama Digital Expansion Authority was created to oversee broadband expansion in the state.

“ADECA has been doing a great job with broadband expansion, and this new division working with the Digital Expansion Authority will continue to expand this vital infrastructure in Alabama,” said Gov. Kay Ivey. “Together, we are working to close the gaps in high-speed internet access in Alabama, which will help bring more jobs and bolster our economy.”

State Sen. Clay Scofield, who chairs the Alabama Digital Expansion Authority, says ADECA is making considerable progress in expanding broadband.

“The future of Alabama relies on high-speed internet access reaching all four corners of the state,” Scofield said. “Our success depends on this essential infrastructure, so it is critically important that we get this right.”

Scofield said the new division will not only bring changes and improvements to the ongoing efforts to expand broadband but will also establish initiatives to ensure they are on a “strong path.”

Along with broadband expansion, ADECA administers a wide range of programs that support law enforcement, victim services, economic development, energy conservation, water resource management and recreation.

