Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

ADECA establishes new division focused on broadband expansion

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs has established a new division...
The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs has established a new division dedicated to expanding access to high-speed internet throughout the state.(kold)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 2:40 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs has established a new division dedicated to expanding access to high-speed internet throughout the state.

The Digital Expansion Division was created through the Connect Alabama Act of 2021. Additionally, the Alabama Digital Expansion Authority was created to oversee broadband expansion in the state.

“ADECA has been doing a great job with broadband expansion, and this new division working with the Digital Expansion Authority will continue to expand this vital infrastructure in Alabama,” said Gov. Kay Ivey. “Together, we are working to close the gaps in high-speed internet access in Alabama, which will help bring more jobs and bolster our economy.”

State Sen. Clay Scofield, who chairs the Alabama Digital Expansion Authority, says ADECA is making considerable progress in expanding broadband.

“The future of Alabama relies on high-speed internet access reaching all four corners of the state,” Scofield said. “Our success depends on this essential infrastructure, so it is critically important that we get this right.”

Scofield said the new division will not only bring changes and improvements to the ongoing efforts to expand broadband but will also establish initiatives to ensure they are on a “strong path.”

Along with broadband expansion, ADECA administers a wide range of programs that support law enforcement, victim services, economic development, energy conservation, water resource management and recreation.

Click here for more information about the new division and its programs.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troy police say six people were shot at the Ztec gas station at 803 U.S. 231 South on Nov. 14,...
Victim identified in deadly Troy gas station shooting
Montgomery police say three people were shot in the 300 block of East Patton Avenue on Nov. 14,...
3 men shot in Montgomery Sunday afternoon
Troy police say six people were shot at the Ztec gas station at 803 U.S. 231 South on Nov. 14,...
1 killed, 5 injured in overnight Troy shooting, police say
Opelika mother, man arrested in murder of 2-year-old
Opelika mother, man arrested in murder of 2-year-old
Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police brutality in...
Prosecutor: Rittenhouse provoked the bloodshed in Kenosha

Latest News

Just a slight chance of a shower Thursday.
Tracking two cold fronts that will bring changes to the forecast
Brenda Palmer, the former interim chief financial officer for the Montgomery Public Schools...
Former MPS interim chief financial officer arrested
WSFA 12 News and the Alabama Department of Archives and History are set to make a special...
WSFA 12 News, Alabama Archives to announce special partnership Wednesday
Former Alabama House Speaker Mike Hubbard's prison sentence was reduced by a judge.
State: Former house speaker attempted to influence prison legislation for early release