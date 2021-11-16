ADPH: Enjoy the holidays but follow COVID-19 safety guidance

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Public Health suggests residents include a COVID-19 vaccine in their holiday planning.

According to ADPH, COVID-19 can spread easily during shared meals and traditional holiday activities. Eligible children, adolescents and adults are encouraged to get vaccinated before holiday gatherings. Those who are eligible for a booster should get them at least two weeks before those gatherings.

In addition to vaccinations, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends the following measures to minimize risk:

Wear a mask when grocery shopping or in other public indoor settings or when serving food.·

Wash your hands before eating or serving food.

Outdoors are safer than indoors, weather permitting.

Communicate in advance with guests about your COVID-19 ground rules and the precautions you’re taking. Cancel plans if you are sick and stay away from others.·

Safe Travels. If possible, delay travel unless you are fully vaccinated. If you are traveling with unvaccinated family members, such as children who are not yet eligible to be vaccinated, take additional precautions. Avoid crowds, wear a mask, and get tested before and after your trip.

ADPH says in 2020 an upsurge of COVID-19 cases was experienced following the holidays. Even though cases, hospitalizations and deaths due to COVID-19 are currently far fewer than in the late summer peak, the course of the virus is unpredictable.

“No single solution exists for all groups and families, and all risks cannot be eliminated,” ADPH said. “For some individuals, families, or groups with vulnerable seniors or members with chronic health conditions, staying home and hosting virtual gatherings may be advisable again this year. Be considerate of others, especially the immunocompromised and young children, in planning your holiday celebrations.”

