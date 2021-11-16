Advertise
Alabama’s AG files lawsuit to block vaccine mandate for healthcare workers

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall said his goal with the lawsuit is not to deport anyone,...
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall said his goal with the lawsuit is not to deport anyone, just to follow the rule of the law. (Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By Kelsey Duncan
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 9:35 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall filed a lawsuit Monday to block a COVID vaccine mandate for healthcare workers.

The federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services require COVID-19 vaccinations for more than 17 million workers in about 76,000 health care facilities and home health care providers that get funding from the government health programs.

“Federal contractor employees, followed by all businesses with 100 or more employees, were singled out by Biden’s heavy-handed vaccine edict. Not satisfied with stalling the national economy, on November 4, Biden doubled down and expanded his vaccine mandate to cover most Medicare- and Medicaid-certified providers, placing almost all of the nation’s healthcare workers in its crosshairs,” said Attorney General Steve Marshall.

Attorney General Marshall says the federal mandates aimed at compelling most of the adult population of the United States to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

Two additional lawsuits have been filed by Alabama’s AG against the Biden administration’s federal vaccine mandates. The first lawsuit was filed on Oct. 29 to block the Biden federal-contractor vaccine mandate.

READ MORE: Alabama AG files lawsuit to block vaccine mandate for federal contractors

The second suit was filed on Nov. 5 to block the Biden-OSHA vaccine mandate on businesses with 100 or more employees.

“Each of these mandates has distinct and severe legal deficiencies that warrant distinct and severe responses from the states. This is about so much more than vaccines. It’s about planting a flag to say that ‘enough is enough.’ The federal government’s power is not boundless, but if we are not vigilant to fight here and now, there will be no going back,” added Attorney General Marshall.

Attorney General Marshall joined state leaders from Louisiana, Montana, Arizona, Georgia, Indiana, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Utah and West Virginia to bring forth this action.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

