Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Autauga County authorities searching for missing woman

The Autauga County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Karen Lynn Causby.
The Autauga County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Karen Lynn Causby.(Source: Alabama Law Enforcement Agency)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 8:10 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Autauga County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman.

Officials say Karen Lynn Causby, 61, was last seen on Nov. 8. She was carrying a puppy in the area of County Road 63 in Prattville.

She is described as 4 feet, 11 inches tall, approximately 100 pounds. She has brown eyes and gray or partially gray hair. She was last seen wearing blue pajamas with snowflakes and brown slides.

Officials say Causby may have a condition that could impair her judgement.

Anyone who sees her should call the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office at 334-361-2500 or call 911.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troy police say six people were shot at the Ztec gas station at 803 U.S. 231 South on Nov. 14,...
1 killed, 5 injured in overnight Troy shooting, police say
Montgomery police say three people were shot in the 300 block of East Patton Avenue on Nov. 14,...
3 men shot in Montgomery Sunday afternoon
Montgomery police say a juvenile was injured in a shooting in the 300 block of Auburn Street on...
Juvenile shot in Montgomery Saturday night
Jabradski Pruitt is charged with first-degree domestic violence.
Arrest made in Friday night Montgomery shooting
Troy police say six people were shot at the Ztec gas station at 803 U.S. 231 South on Nov. 14,...
Victim identified in deadly Troy gas station shooting

Latest News

Highs get warmer through the middle of the workweek, but by the weekend a cold front will allow...
Quick warm up on the way!
Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed attended President Joe Biden's signing of the infrastructure bill...
Montgomery mayor attends infrastructure bill signing at White House
ALEA agent receives national award
ALEA agent receives national award
Montgomery mayor attends infrastructure bill signing in Washington
Montgomery mayor attends infrastructure bill signing in Washington